Dr. Leo Spector, MD
Dr. Leo Spector, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Orthocarolina PA2001 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 339-1172
Orthocarolina PA6237 Carolina Commons Dr Ste 110, Fort Mill, SC 29707 Directions (803) 226-7547
OrthoCarolina Ballantyne15825 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 323-3400
OrthoCarolina Matthews710 Park Center Dr Ste 300, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 323-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Just an amazing doctor. I would always recommend him to co-workers, family, friends to anyone that's hurting.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
