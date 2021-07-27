Overview

Dr. Leo Tchong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Tchong works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.