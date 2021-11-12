Dr. Toupin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leo Toupin, MD
Overview of Dr. Leo Toupin, MD
Dr. Leo Toupin, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest.
Dr. Toupin works at
Dr. Toupin's Office Locations
MDVIP - Austin, Texas - Hymeadow12335 Hymeadow Dr Ste 150, Austin, TX 78750 Directions (512) 918-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Toupin for years prior to his conversion to a concierge practice and will attest that the the care we receive is even better and more personal. Definitely worth the cost since if you don't have your health, nothing else matters and Leo is an extraordinary physician.
About Dr. Leo Toupin, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1518052224
Education & Certifications
- UC San Diego Med Ctr
- UC San Diego Med Ctr
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toupin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toupin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Toupin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toupin.
