Overview of Dr. Leo Troy Jr, MD

Dr. Leo Troy Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Troy Jr works at Prosports Orthopedics, Cambridge, MA in Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Clavicle Fracture, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.