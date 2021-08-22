See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Leo Van Dolson Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leo Van Dolson Jr, MD

Dr. Leo Van Dolson Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Van Dolson Jr works at Elliott A. Schaffzin M.d. Inc. in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Van Dolson Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elliott A. Schaffzin M.d. Inc.
    8221 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93720

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Leo Van Dolson Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1174536445
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
