Dr. Van Dolson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leo Van Dolson Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Leo Van Dolson Jr, MD
Dr. Leo Van Dolson Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Van Dolson Jr works at
Dr. Van Dolson Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Elliott A. Schaffzin M.d. Inc.8221 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (800) 242-0880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Dolson Jr?
Caring and compassionate. Functioning as a QME in the state of California. No longer in active orthopedic surgery practice
About Dr. Leo Van Dolson Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1174536445
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Dolson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Dolson Jr works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Dolson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Dolson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Dolson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Dolson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.