Dr. Leo Veleas, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Southington, CT
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Leo Veleas, DPM

Dr. Leo Veleas, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Southington, CT. 

Dr. Veleas works at Podiatry Group of New Britain / Southington, CT in Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Veleas' Office Locations

    Podiatry Group of New Britainsouthington. PC
    221 N Main St, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 621-6828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leo Veleas, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1053593863
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leo Veleas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veleas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Veleas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Veleas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Veleas works at Podiatry Group of New Britain / Southington, CT in Southington, CT. View the full address on Dr. Veleas’s profile.

    Dr. Veleas has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veleas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Veleas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veleas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veleas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veleas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

