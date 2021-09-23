Overview of Dr. Leo Yankilevich, MD

Dr. Leo Yankilevich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from People's Friendship University Of Russia, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.



Dr. Yankilevich works at LEO YANKILEVICH MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.