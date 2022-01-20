See All Podiatrists in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Leobardo Carranza, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Glendale, AZ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Leobardo Carranza, DPM

Dr. Leobardo Carranza, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, AZ. 

Dr. Carranza works at Banner Bhvrll Hlth Ctr Outptnt in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carranza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
    5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 561-7200
  2. 2
    Abrazo Arrowhead Wound Clinic
    18700 N 64th Dr Ste 312, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 561-7200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 20, 2022
Dr. Carranza performed surgery on my foot for an infected diabetic foot ulcer. He is extremely patient and caring always taking the time to explain and answer all questions and concerns. I believe he saved my foot from amputation. The follow up visits after surgery at the clinic have been equally awesome. The staff is friendly and caring as well. I highly recommend Dr. Carranza.
Duane — Jan 20, 2022
About Dr. Leobardo Carranza, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1790156768
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

