Dr. Leocadio Valentin, MD
Overview
Dr. Leocadio Valentin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Central University / Jose Maria Vargas School Of Medicine.
Locations
U.s. Healthworks Medical Group of Texas Inc.2000 W Anderson Ln, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (512) 459-4367
Pro Med N. Hwy 18313831 N Highway 183, Austin, TX 78750 Directions (512) 250-0424
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Valentin was friendly, concerned, and gave excellent advice, after an injury I received on the mountain bike. He quickly returned my call when I had questions a couple weeks after I saw him. And he gave clear explanations and directions.
About Dr. Leocadio Valentin, MD
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1356491971
Education & Certifications
- Central University / Jose Maria Vargas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valentin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valentin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valentin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Valentin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valentin.
