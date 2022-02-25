Dr. Leon Baginski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baginski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Baginski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Leon Baginski MD27800 Medical Center Rd Ste 310, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 276-6266Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I’ve seen many other gynecologists and Dr Baginski was the first to actually be able to help me with a spot on diagnosis. I ended up needing surgery to remove endometriosis and my experience and recovery went so much better than others I have heard of. His post op care suggestions helped immensely and his lifestyle changes that I’d never been told before have been a game changer to my wellness.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Parkland Hospital University Tex
- Parkland Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Baginski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baginski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baginski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baginski has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baginski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baginski speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Baginski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baginski.
