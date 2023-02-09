Dr. Leon Belcher II, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belcher II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Belcher II, DPM
Overview of Dr. Leon Belcher II, DPM
Dr. Leon Belcher II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Iowa State University.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belcher II's Office Locations
- 1 4928 GRIGGS RD, Houston, TX 77021 Directions (713) 643-4500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Belcher is very thorough with His patients, He takes the time to diagnose and explain treatment as needed, i’ve taken my mother to visit with Doctor Belcher twice and she was very pleased each time, also Doctor Belcher is very kind and has a great personality.
About Dr. Leon Belcher II, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1588793525
Education & Certifications
- Iowa State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belcher II has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belcher II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belcher II has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belcher II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Belcher II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belcher II.
