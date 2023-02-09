See All Podiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Leon Belcher II, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leon Belcher II, DPM

Dr. Leon Belcher II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Iowa State University.

They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Belcher II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4928 GRIGGS RD, Houston, TX 77021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 643-4500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 09, 2023
Doctor Belcher is very thorough with His patients, He takes the time to diagnose and explain treatment as needed, i’ve taken my mother to visit with Doctor Belcher twice and she was very pleased each time, also Doctor Belcher is very kind and has a great personality.
Happy Patient — Feb 09, 2023
Photo: Dr. Leon Belcher II, DPM
About Dr. Leon Belcher II, DPM

  • Podiatry
  • 33 years of experience
  • English
  • 1588793525
Education & Certifications

  • Iowa State University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Leon Belcher II, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belcher II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Belcher II has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Belcher II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Belcher II has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belcher II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Belcher II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belcher II.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belcher II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belcher II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

