Dr. Leon Benson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wilmette, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Benson works at Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC in Wilmette, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.