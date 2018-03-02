Dr. Leon Benson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Benson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leon Benson, MD
Dr. Leon Benson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wilmette, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Benson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Benson's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Associates of the North Shore1144 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette, IL 60091 Directions (847) 998-5680Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC2401 Ravine Way, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (847) 998-5680
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benson?
Dr. Benson is a very good surgeon. He took very good care of me for my hand and for my arm (fractured humerus) The first couple of times I saw him for a consultation he was stressed and he was a little impatient. When he had to really take care of a fracture, he was patient, explaining everything carefullyg
About Dr. Leon Benson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1669428306
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson works at
Dr. Benson has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benson speaks Greek.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.