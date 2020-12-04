Dr. Leon Buffaloe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buffaloe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Buffaloe, MD
Overview of Dr. Leon Buffaloe, MD
Dr. Leon Buffaloe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Simpsonville, SC.
Dr. Buffaloe works at
Dr. Buffaloe's Office Locations
Breakthrough Medical LLC114b Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 757-5177
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding! As a senior citizen with typical senior citizen issues Dr. Buffaloe is alway attuned to my special needs and potential complications. Dr. Buffaloe is an excellent listener with spot on answers to my questions. I experienced my first virtual appointment with Dr. Buffaloe several months ago. It was not unlike meeting with him in person and provided the comfort of keeping the recommended social distancing that would have been difficult to do with an in-office visit. I was confident that if my blood work had dictated, Dr. Buffaloe would have had me come into the office for further evaluation. I am looking forward to future virtual doctor appointments.
About Dr. Leon Buffaloe, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1366603391
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buffaloe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buffaloe accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buffaloe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Buffaloe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buffaloe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buffaloe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buffaloe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.