Overview of Dr. Leon Butler, MD

Dr. Leon Butler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Union County Hospital, Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center, Kentucky River Medical Center, Pikeville Medical Center, Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center and Spring View Hospital.



Dr. Butler works at Gim Pllc in Louisville, KY with other offices in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.