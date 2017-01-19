Dr. Leon Bynoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bynoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Bynoe, MD
Overview of Dr. Leon Bynoe, MD
Dr. Leon Bynoe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bynoe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bynoe's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Associates of Coral Springs P.A.1881 N University Dr Ste 112, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 755-4633
-
2
Foundation for Advanced Eye Care3737 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 572-5888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bynoe?
Excellent doctor in every way!
About Dr. Leon Bynoe, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023005212
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bynoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bynoe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bynoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bynoe works at
Dr. Bynoe speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bynoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bynoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bynoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bynoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.