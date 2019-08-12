See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tuscaloosa, AL
Dr. Leon Campbell Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leon Campbell Jr, MD

Dr. Leon Campbell Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Campbell Jr works at Care Plus in Tuscaloosa, AL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Campbell Jr's Office Locations

    Careplus LLC
    2720 7TH ST, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 349-0652

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Aug 12, 2019
While the waiting time in the waiting room is a little longer than the average, there is a reason. This doctor is not there to just make money by just seeing you for 10 minutes and take your money like the other doctors do. He actually spends time with you assessing medical needs that are tuned to you specifically. I have been to several primary care doctors and this guy is actually as knowledgeable if not more than some of the specialists. He really keeps up to date on the latest pharmaceuticals and latest treatments. If you are looking for a real doctor who will do his best to cure your problems rather than simply give you a scrip to hide the symptoms and is not one of those doc in the box / drive thru types, this is your guy. I have seen several doctors and specialists in the North East and this guy in Alabama was the only doctor who could produced results.
— Aug 12, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Leon Campbell Jr, MD
About Dr. Leon Campbell Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1275673196
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Leon Campbell Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Campbell Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Campbell Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Campbell Jr works at Care Plus in Tuscaloosa, AL. View the full address on Dr. Campbell Jr’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

