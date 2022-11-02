See All Ophthalmologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Leon Charkoudian, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Leon Charkoudian, MD

Dr. Leon Charkoudian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Charkoudian works at Cape Fear Retinal Associates in Wilmington, NC with other offices in Wallace, NC and Supply, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Cysts, Retinoschisis and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Charkoudian's Office Locations

    Cape Fear Retinal Associates
    1104 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 332-3560
    Wallace Office
    311 E Main St, Wallace, NC 28466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 285-3167
    Supply Office
    6 Doctors Cir Ste 5, Supply, NC 28462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 332-3560
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Cysts
Retinoschisis
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Nov 02, 2022
He is absolutely wonderful He took me in as an emergency when his office was full of patients and he was very very busy I appreciated him so much and he's a wonderful physician as well 5 plus stars
    Janet — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Leon Charkoudian, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1194874131
    Education & Certifications

    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
