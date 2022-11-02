Dr. Leon Charkoudian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charkoudian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Charkoudian, MD
Overview of Dr. Leon Charkoudian, MD
Dr. Leon Charkoudian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Charkoudian works at
Dr. Charkoudian's Office Locations
-
1
Cape Fear Retinal Associates1104 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 332-3560
-
2
Wallace Office311 E Main St, Wallace, NC 28466 Directions (910) 285-3167
-
3
Supply Office6 Doctors Cir Ste 5, Supply, NC 28462 Directions (910) 332-3560Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charkoudian?
He is absolutely wonderful He took me in as an emergency when his office was full of patients and he was very very busy I appreciated him so much and he’s a wonderful physician as well 5 plus stars
About Dr. Leon Charkoudian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1194874131
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charkoudian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charkoudian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charkoudian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charkoudian works at
Dr. Charkoudian has seen patients for Retinal Cysts, Retinoschisis and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charkoudian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Charkoudian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charkoudian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charkoudian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charkoudian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.