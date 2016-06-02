Dr. Leon Ellman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Ellman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Leon Ellman, DPM
Dr. Leon Ellman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Ellman works at
Dr. Ellman's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Leon A Ellman PC421 Market St, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 283-0220
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
You know I have medicare c as told to you by greisinger. Please servis william's toenils -ASAP Thank you
About Dr. Leon Ellman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1770529208
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.