Dr. Leon Feldman, MD
Dr. Leon Feldman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-0642Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
I was from out of town and was concerned about the performance of my cardiac pacemaker. I called Dr. Feldman's office and was very fortunate to get an initial appointment with Dr. Feldman. I sent to his office my medical record from my out of town provider. When I arrived, I was delighted by the fact that Dr. Feldman thoroughly reviewed my record and new my history without my having to explain it. Dr. Feldman spent allot of time talking to me, examining me and my pacemaker with his pacemaker technician. The end result was that it needed to be adjusted. I can't remember ever visiting a physician who showed the amount of preparation spent on my behalf before my visit. Thank you so much, Dr. Feldman.
About Dr. Leon Feldman, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1003876418
- Oregon Health Sciences University-Cardiology
- UCLA Center For Health Sciences
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Cardiovascular Disease
