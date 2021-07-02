Dr. Leon Fogelfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogelfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Fogelfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leon Fogelfeld, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
John H Stroger Junior Hospital1969 W Ogden Ave # 1423, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-6000
Rush University Diabetes Center1725 W Harrison St Ste 250, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6163Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very professional, He doesn't waste time, He tell you what he thinks needs to be done and he is straight forward, he explains things in layman's terms so his patient understands. I like him
About Dr. Leon Fogelfeld, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Italian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fogelfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fogelfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fogelfeld speaks Hebrew and Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogelfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogelfeld.
