Dr. Leon Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Freedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leon Freedman, MD
Dr. Leon Freedman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Freedman works at
Dr. Freedman's Office Locations
-
1
Tcpa-town & Country At West Campus18200 Katy Fwy Ste WA160, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 579-6414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freedman?
Dr. Freedman is the BEST pediatric doctor. I've been going to him since my son was born. I TRUST his decisions and LOVE the fact hes not a medicine pusher. Hes VERY nice and caring. YOU ROCK DR FREEDMAN. HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY
About Dr. Leon Freedman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1164424503
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedman works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.