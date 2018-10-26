Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leon Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leon Harris, MD
Dr. Leon Harris, MD is a Pulmonologist in West Nyack, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
Rockland Neurological Associates PC2 Crosfield Ave Ste 318, West Nyack, NY 10994 Directions (845) 353-5600
Northern Manor Geriatric Center Inc199 N Middletown Rd, Nanuet, NY 10954 Directions (845) 353-5600
Rockland Pulmonary/Medcl Assocs257 Lafayette Ave Ste 340, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 353-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Knows what he's talking about. Highly Recommend! -h
About Dr. Leon Harris, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1881688851
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Emphysema, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
