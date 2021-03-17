See All Dermatologists in Medford, OR
Dr. Leon Hsu, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leon Hsu, MD is a Dermatologist in Medford, OR. They graduated from UC Davis Med Ctr and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Fairchild Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.

Dr. Hsu works at Dermatology And Laser Assoc in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology And Laser Assoc
    2959 Siskiyou Blvd Ste B, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 773-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
  • Fairchild Medical Center
  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Actinic Keratosis
Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Leon Hsu, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780940734
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford Hosp & Clinics
    Internship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Medical Education
    • UC Davis Med Ctr
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leon Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hsu works at Dermatology And Laser Assoc in Medford, OR. View the full address on Dr. Hsu’s profile.

    Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

