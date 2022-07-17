Dr. Leon Igel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Igel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Igel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leon Igel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Igel works at
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Directions (646) 962-2111
-
2
Flyte148 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (844) 359-8363
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Igel?
I have lost 75 pounds with Dr. Igel's help!
About Dr. Leon Igel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1073830006
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell Univ
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell
- New York Presbyterian Cornell University
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Harvard University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Igel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Igel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Igel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Igel works at
Dr. Igel has seen patients for Obesity, Overweight and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Igel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Igel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Igel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Igel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Igel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.