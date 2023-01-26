See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Leon Kavaler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Leon Kavaler, MD

Gastroenterology
4.9 (121)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Leon Kavaler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.

Dr. Kavaler works at Charles Nechemias MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Marla Dubinsky, MD
Dr. Marla Dubinsky, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Aimee Lucas, MD
Dr. Aimee Lucas, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Saurabh Mehandru, MD
Dr. Saurabh Mehandru, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charles Nechemias MD PC
    68 E 86Th St, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 535-1845
  2. 2
    79th Street Endoscopy P.l.l.c.
    311 E 79th St Ste 2A, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 996-6633

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Constipation
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Manometry Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kavaler?

    Jan 26, 2023
    He is a very good doctor who I trust with my care. I have been going to him for 17 years. He explains everything and answers all questions. He makes going to the doctor a pleasurable experience.
    — Jan 26, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leon Kavaler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leon Kavaler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kavaler to family and friends

    Dr. Kavaler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kavaler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leon Kavaler, MD.

    About Dr. Leon Kavaler, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720015837
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leon Kavaler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavaler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kavaler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kavaler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kavaler works at Charles Nechemias MD PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kavaler’s profile.

    Dr. Kavaler has seen patients for Constipation, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kavaler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    121 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavaler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavaler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavaler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavaler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leon Kavaler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.