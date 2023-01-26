Dr. Leon Kavaler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavaler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Kavaler, MD
Overview
Dr. Leon Kavaler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Locations
Charles Nechemias MD PC68 E 86Th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 535-1845
79th Street Endoscopy P.l.l.c.311 E 79th St Ste 2A, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 996-6633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very good doctor who I trust with my care. I have been going to him for 17 years. He explains everything and answers all questions. He makes going to the doctor a pleasurable experience.
About Dr. Leon Kavaler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
