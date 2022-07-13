Dr. Leon Kogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Kogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leon Kogan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Island Digestive Disease Consultants400 W Main St Ste 300, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 321-6400
Suffolk Anesthesia Services Pllc471 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 321-6400
Good Samaritan Hospital Laboratory1000 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 321-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
After initial consult was left with the impression of great caring and competence. I always go to doctors with along list of questions, not only did he take time to answer them all but asked me a lot of probing questions to better know his patient. left feeling reassured. procedure went well.
About Dr. Leon Kogan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1598916223
Education & Certifications
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
