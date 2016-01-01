Dr. Leon Kujmanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kujmanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Kujmanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leon Kujmanian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Pahlavi University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Locations
Rapid Care Urgent Care-glendale544 N Glendale Ave, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 265-2242
Ioana Bina MD801 S Chevy Chase Dr Ste 102, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 265-2242
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leon Kujmanian, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian and Persian
- 1194827782
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin Green Hosp
- St Barnabas Hosp
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Pahlavi University
Frequently Asked Questions
