Overview

Dr. Leon Kujmanian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Pahlavi University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Kujmanian works at Rapid Care Urgent Care-glendale in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Nodule and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.