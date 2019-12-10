Overview of Dr. Leon Kushnir, MD

Dr. Leon Kushnir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vineland, NJ.



Dr. Kushnir works at Inspira Medical Group in Vineland, NJ with other offices in Mullica Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.