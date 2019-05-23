Overview

Dr. Leon Luck, MD is a Dermatologist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Luck works at Dermatology Associates in Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Athlete's Foot and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.