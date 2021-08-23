Overview

Dr. Leon Maratchi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Maratchi works at Gastro Health - Cooper City in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.