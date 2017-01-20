See All Family Doctors in Daphne, AL
Dr. Leon McLaughlin Jr, MD

Family Medicine
3.1 (8)
Call for new patient details
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leon McLaughlin Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.

Dr. McLaughlin Jr works at Baldwin Family Medicine in Daphne, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steven Wittmer, MD
Dr. Steven Wittmer, MD
4.3 (11)
Locations

  1. 1
    Daphne Family Practice
    27961 US Highway 98 Ste 20, Daphne, AL 36526

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 20, 2017
    Dr. McLaughlin is an AMAZING Doctor! What is also an advantage to any patient is the amazing team of Dr's around him! Dr. McLaughlin is patient, attentive, extremely knowledgeable of all new methods and treatments and experienced in the care of patients - Body, Mind and Soul. I would recommend him to any man woman and child. He has amazing diagnostic abilities and works in an environment where group review and consultation is the norm. He is that rare Doctor than can treat children and adult.
    Paul in Daphne, AL — Jan 20, 2017
    About Dr. Leon McLaughlin Jr, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649286188
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of So Al Med Center
    • Mobile Genl Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McLaughlin Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McLaughlin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McLaughlin Jr works at Baldwin Family Medicine in Daphne, AL. View the full address on Dr. McLaughlin Jr’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

