Overview

Dr. Leon McLean, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Derry, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. McLean works at Granite State Gastroenterology in Derry, NH with other offices in Windham, NH, Bedford, NH and Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.