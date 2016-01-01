Dr. Leon McLean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon McLean, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leon McLean, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Derry, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkland Medical Center.
Dr. McLean works at
Locations
Granite State Gastrointestinal Consultants Pllc6 Tsienneto Rd Ste 301, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 432-8802
Bedford Commons Ob-gyn PA49 Range Rd Ste 109, Windham, NH 03087 Directions (603) 432-8802
New Hampshire Gastroenterology11 Washington Pl, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 432-8802
- 4 22 S Greene St Rm N3W62, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-8730
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leon McLean, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. McLean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLean works at
Dr. McLean has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McLean has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLean.
