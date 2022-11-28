Overview

Dr. Leon Neiman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Neiman works at Medical Associates in Fairlawn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.