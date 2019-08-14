Overview

Dr. Leon Partamian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.