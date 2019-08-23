Dr. Leon Partamian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Partamian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Partamian, MD
Overview of Dr. Leon Partamian, MD
Dr. Leon Partamian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Partamian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Partamian's Office Locations
-
1
Leon G. Partamian M.d. Inc.18546 Roscoe Blvd Ste 200, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 993-1112
-
2
Paul B. Kouyoumjian MD Inc.18040 Sherman Way Ste 205, Reseda, CA 91335 Directions (818) 993-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Partamian?
Dr. Partamian is one of the finest doctors I've ever met. He takes a lot of time to carefully examine you and then explains everything in easy to understand words. He can't rush and will spend more time with you than almost any other doctor. He is a most dedicated and caring health care professional . I trust him 100%
About Dr. Leon Partamian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1700808904
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- University of Chicago
- Amer U Hosp
- Amer U Beirut
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Partamian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Partamian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Partamian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Partamian works at
Dr. Partamian has seen patients for Drusen, Retinal Neovascularization and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Partamian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Partamian speaks Armenian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Partamian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Partamian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Partamian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Partamian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.