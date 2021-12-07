Dr. Leon Perel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Perel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leon Perel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Perel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nevada Comprehensive Paincenter2809 W Charleston Blvd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 476-9999
-
2
Mountainview Ob Gyn6990 Smoke Ranch Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 476-9999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perel?
Painless injections into hip Bursa. Thank you!
About Dr. Leon Perel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Portuguese
- 1871754572
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perel works at
Dr. Perel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perel speaks Portuguese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Perel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.