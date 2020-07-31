Dr. Leon Qiao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qiao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Qiao, MD
Overview
Dr. Leon Qiao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Compass Memorial Healthcare, UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterologists PC931 8th Ave Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401 Directions (319) 366-8695
Unitypoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center1795 Highway 64 E, Anamosa, IA 52205 Directions (319) 462-6131
St Luke's Methodist Hospital1026 A Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Directions (319) 369-7301
Outpatient Surgery Ctr of Cedar Rapids1075 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Directions (319) 558-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Compass Memorial Healthcare
- UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough and efficient doctor. Have used him for both an endoscopy and colonoscopy without issue.
About Dr. Leon Qiao, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1013992205
Education & Certifications
- SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qiao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qiao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qiao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qiao works at
Dr. Qiao has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qiao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Qiao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qiao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qiao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qiao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.