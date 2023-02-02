See All Ophthalmologists in Bethpage, NY
Dr. Leon Rafailov, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (51)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leon Rafailov, MD

Dr. Leon Rafailov, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rafailov works at SightMD NY Bethpage in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Deer Park, NY, Riverhead, NY, Babylon, NY and Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rafailov's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SightMD NY Bethpage
    4277 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 796-4030
  2. 2
    SightMD NY Deer Park
    590 Nicolls Rd, Deer Park, NY 11729 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 667-3355
  3. 3
    SightMD NY Riverhead
    54 Commerce Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 727-0880
  4. 4
    SightMD NY Babylon
    500 W Main St, Babylon, NY 11702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 957-3355
  5. 5
    SightMD NY Smithtown 109
    260 E Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 265-8877

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Leon Rafailov, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396156121
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University - School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rutgers-UMDNJ
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leon Rafailov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafailov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rafailov has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rafailov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafailov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafailov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafailov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafailov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

