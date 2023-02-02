Overview of Dr. Leon Rafailov, MD

Dr. Leon Rafailov, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rafailov works at SightMD NY Bethpage in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Deer Park, NY, Riverhead, NY, Babylon, NY and Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.