Dr. Leon Rubenfaer, MD
Overview of Dr. Leon Rubenfaer, MD
Dr. Leon Rubenfaer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Rubenfaer's Office Locations
Evan West, Psy.D, MSCP30445 Northwestern Hwy Ofc 145, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 702-0999Tuesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! He listens and has prescribed medication that has worked out well. I have had no problems with his staff. They are courteous and professional.
About Dr. Leon Rubenfaer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
