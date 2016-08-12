Dr. Leon Rutkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Rutkowski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Leon S Rutkowski MD20-19 Fair Lawn Ave, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 797-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
My Mom - 81, started to have V Bleeding. Called Dr R. from a referral. He took my call (not knowing me / my Mom - a new patient) and spent 10+ mins on the phone w/ me. He acted fast and reacted by seeing her in his office within 24 hours. His exam was meticulous (history, current issues (a stroke) review of prior tests - which I brought). He set up an immediate ultrasound and called me after 10pm with the results. BEST DOCTOR I EVER DEALT WITH. DID NOT RUSH. Want 2 say more but no room.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 61 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1184895963
- Saint Michaels Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
