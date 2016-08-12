See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fair Lawn, NJ
Dr. Leon Rutkowski, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leon Rutkowski, MD

Dr. Leon Rutkowski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Rutkowski works at Leon S Rutkowski MD in Fair Lawn, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rutkowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Leon S Rutkowski MD
    20-19 Fair Lawn Ave, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 797-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 12, 2016
    My Mom - 81, started to have V Bleeding. Called Dr R. from a referral. He took my call (not knowing me / my Mom - a new patient) and spent 10+ mins on the phone w/ me. He acted fast and reacted by seeing her in his office within 24 hours. His exam was meticulous (history, current issues (a stroke) review of prior tests - which I brought). He set up an immediate ultrasound and called me after 10pm with the results. BEST DOCTOR I EVER DEALT WITH. DID NOT RUSH. Want 2 say more but no room.
    Jerry P in Clifton, NJ — Aug 12, 2016
    About Dr. Leon Rutkowski, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 61 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    • 1184895963
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Michaels Medical Center
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leon Rutkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rutkowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rutkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rutkowski works at Leon S Rutkowski MD in Fair Lawn, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rutkowski’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutkowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

