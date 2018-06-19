See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Leon Shulman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.3 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leon Shulman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Shulman works at Central Jersey Endocrine Associates in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Abnormal Thyroid and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Jersey Endocrine Associates
    245 Union Ave Ste 2B, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 466-1391
  2. 2
    Office
    78 Easton Ave Ste 3B, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 443-3287

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Type 1
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rickets
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 19, 2018
    Dr. Shulman and his staff have repeatedly helped me on numerous occasions. I am thankful for being under such excellent care and everybody in the office has been extremely cordial. Rita & Bernadette are always there for me and I can't thank them enough. Dr. Shulman has brought my sugar levels down to a normal point and I am truly blessed that he is supportive and caring every step of the way. Thank you so much! Ken
    Ken Kuhn in Bridgewater, NJ — Jun 19, 2018
    About Dr. Leon Shulman, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477599348
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hahnemann Univ Hosp, Phila
    Residency
    • Hahnemann Univ Hosp, Phila
    Internship
    • Hahnemann Univ Hosp, Phila
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
