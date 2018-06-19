Dr. Leon Shulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Shulman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leon Shulman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Shulman works at
Locations
Central Jersey Endocrine Associates245 Union Ave Ste 2B, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 466-1391
Office78 Easton Ave Ste 3B, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 443-3287
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shulman and his staff have repeatedly helped me on numerous occasions. I am thankful for being under such excellent care and everybody in the office has been extremely cordial. Rita & Bernadette are always there for me and I can't thank them enough. Dr. Shulman has brought my sugar levels down to a normal point and I am truly blessed that he is supportive and caring every step of the way. Thank you so much! Ken
About Dr. Leon Shulman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1477599348
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann Univ Hosp, Phila
- Hahnemann Univ Hosp, Phila
- Hahnemann Univ Hosp, Phila
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shulman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shulman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shulman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shulman works at
Dr. Shulman has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Abnormal Thyroid and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shulman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shulman.
