Overview

Dr. Leon Shulman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Shulman works at Central Jersey Endocrine Associates in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Abnormal Thyroid and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.