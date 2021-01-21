Overview

Dr. Leon Smith, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at New Jersey Perinatal Associates LLC in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Thalassemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.