Dr. Leon Smith-Harrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leon Smith-Harrison, MD
Dr. Leon Smith-Harrison, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Driscoll Childrens Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Vesicoureteral Reflux, Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith-Harrison's Office Locations
- 1 3533 S Alameda St Ste 301, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 694-4700
-
2
Driscoll Valley Physicians Group1120 E Ridge Rd, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 688-1280
-
3
Driscoll Childrens Hospital7210 McPherson Rd Ste 104, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 794-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Driscoll Childrens Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leon Smith-Harrison, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1053370031
Education & Certifications
- CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
