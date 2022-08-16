Dr. Leon Tcheupdjian Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tcheupdjian Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Tcheupdjian Jr, MD
Dr. Leon Tcheupdjian Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine.
Forrester Clinic1700 W Central Rd Ste 100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 259-0100
I had breast augmentation and liposuction with Dr. Tcheupdjian and the results were perfect. When zi returned to work and co-workers asked my doctor’s name 2 different people told me that he had saved their lives. Sometime after my breast augmentation, I found a lump. Dr. Tvheudjian did not like anything about it. Sent me downtown for a mammogram and basically saved my life.
- Family Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
Dr. Tcheupdjian Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tcheupdjian Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
