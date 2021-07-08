Dr. Leon Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Tsai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leon Tsai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Tsai works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Gastroenterology Ltd.7566 N La Cholla Blvd Ste A, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 742-4139
-
2
Arizona Gastroenterology Ltd560 E Continental Rd Unit 107, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 742-4139
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsai?
Have been seeing Dr Tsai for over 15 years and have found him to be compassionate, professional, very involved with my care. He is wonderful with explaining procedures and their outcomes. The only minor complaint has been the service that accepts calls for him
About Dr. Leon Tsai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1912983883
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsai speaks Chinese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.