Dr. Leon Waller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Waller, DO
Overview of Dr. Leon Waller, DO
Dr. Leon Waller, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Falls, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waller's Office Locations
- 1 163 E Main St Ste 278, Little Falls, NJ 07424 Directions (201) 694-8297
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waller?
About Dr. Leon Waller, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1497847131
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waller speaks French and Spanish.
Dr. Waller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.