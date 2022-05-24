Dr. Leon Zacharowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zacharowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Zacharowicz, MD
Dr. Leon Zacharowicz, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Heartsharewellness Ltd.177 LIVINGSTON ST, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 855-7707
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr Zacharowicz takes his time with patients. Listens carefully and explains his conclusions. He's also not stuffy or formal.
About Dr. Leon Zacharowicz, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1184877508
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Zacharowicz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zacharowicz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zacharowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zacharowicz has seen patients for Epilepsy, Cerebral Palsy and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zacharowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zacharowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zacharowicz.
