Dr. Leona Chang, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Leona Chang, DO

Dr. Leona Chang, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. 

Dr. Chang works at Virtua Gynecologic Oncology Specialists in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Gynecologic Oncology Specialists
    200 Bowman Dr Ste E315, Voorhees, NJ 08043 (856) 247-7310

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginosis Screening
Syphilis Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Vaginosis Screening
Syphilis Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginosis Screening
Syphilis Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Gynecologic Cancer
Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cancer
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leona Chang, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1538539747
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leona Chang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang works at Virtua Gynecologic Oncology Specialists in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Chang’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

