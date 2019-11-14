Overview of Dr. Leonard Amoruso, DO

Dr. Leonard Amoruso, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Amoruso works at General Medical Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.