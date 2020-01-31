Overview

Dr. Leonard Behr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Behr works at Texas Health Family Care in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.